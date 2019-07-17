China To Reduce Oversized Classes To Improve Education
Wed 17th July 2019
China aims to eliminate "super-sized" classes that accommodate more than 66 students in primary and middle schools nationwide by the end of 2020, according to a guideline released Wednesday
The proportion of "large-sized" classes with over 56 students will be kept to no more than 5 percent by 2020, said the document, jointly issued by the Ministry of Education, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance.
Oversized classes have long been a prominent issue in China's compulsory education system, as quality education resources are insufficient in some regions.