UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Reduce Oversized Classes To Improve Education

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:41 PM

China to reduce oversized classes to improve education

China aims to eliminate "super-sized" classes that accommodate more than 66 students in primary and middle schools nationwide by the end of 2020, according to a guideline released Wednesday

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :China aims to eliminate "super-sized" classes that accommodate more than 66 students in Primary and middle schools nationwide by the end of 2020, according to a guideline released Wednesday.

The proportion of "large-sized" classes with over 56 students will be kept to no more than 5 percent by 2020, said the document, jointly issued by the Ministry of Education, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance.

Oversized classes have long been a prominent issue in China's compulsory education system, as quality education resources are insufficient in some regions.

Related Topics

Education China 2020

Recent Stories

OIC at Inaugural Celebration of Dhaka as Muslim Wo ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing builds 5,285 5G base stations citywide

39 seconds ago

Some 4,000 Criminals With Over 50 Convictions Spar ..

41 seconds ago

Palestine says Israel attacks Palestinian property ..

4 minutes ago

Every possible step to be taken to facilitate mass ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.