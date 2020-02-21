China to set up service related scientific, technological achievements disclosure system

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese universities have been urged to establish a system disclosing service-related scientific and technological achievements, according to the Ministry of education (MOE).

Researchers should disclose their scientific and technological achievements to the universities and colleges they work for in a timely manner, said a set of guidelines issued by multiple departments including the MOE.

Researchers are barred from using service-related scientific and technological results to start businesses, the guidelines read, stressing that universities and colleges should guide researchers in transforming scientific and technological achievements in accordance with the law.

The guidelines also asked higher learning institutions to set up courses related to achievement transformation and intellectual property rights operation while building up teams of professionals in this field.

The quality of the achievements and the outcome of their transformation should be given a more prominent role in the researchers' promotion and performance assessment, the guidelines read.