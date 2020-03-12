China-UNESCO announces scholarships for 2020-21 in higher studies

The Government of the People's Republic of China through UNESCO has offered Co-sponsored Fellowships for the academic year 2020-2021 in advanced studies at selected Chinese Universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Government of the People's Republic of China through UNESCO has offered Co-sponsored Fellowships for the academic year 2020-2021 in advanced studies at selected Chinese Universities.

The sources from HEC told APP that as many as 75 fellowships announced for advanced studies at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in specific universities of China.

These fellowships are for the benefit of developing Member States including Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Arab region.

The sources said that the students from Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are also eligible to apply for the scholarships programme.

According to the details tenable at a selected number of Chinese universities, these fellowships are intended for scholars who plan to pursue advanced studies or undertake individual research with periodic guidance from the assigned supervisor in China duration of one year, they said.

Selected candidates will undertake their studies in the host universities as visiting scholars. Most of the study programmes will be conducted in English. Selected candidates will undertake their studies in the host universities as�visiting scholars.

In exceptional cases, candidates may be required to study Chinese language before taking up research or studying in their fields of interest.

The sources said that applicants applying for General Scholar programs must not be older than the age of forty five (45) and have completed undergraduate study; Those who applying for Senior Scholar programmes must be a Master's/MPhil degree holder (18 years education) or above and�not older than�the age of fifty (50).

The applicant must fill all the fields of the UNESCO Application Form and HEC application form (Online) and no column or field should be left unfilled.

The sources further said that the final selection of beneficiaries lies with UNESCO/Donor.� The Great Wall Program provides a full scholarship which covers tuition waiver, accommodation, stipend, and comprehensive medical insurance.

UNESCO covers international travel fare, a monthly pocket allowance and a termination allowance.

The officials suggested that all interested candidate can visit HEC official website to get the opportunity for their bright future.