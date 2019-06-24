China University signs agreements with University of Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ):International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, China recently.

Chairman of Prime Ministers Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, Director ICCBS-UoK Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and Chinese officials signed the MoUs on behalf of their institutions in a meeting held at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi recently, said a statement on Monday.

Pakistan's leading research establishment signed various agreements with the leading Chinese research and academic institutions linked to Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, an official of the ICCBS - University of Karachi said on Monday.

He said that the names of these institutions included Guangzhau Eighths Peoples Hospital, College of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, Innovative Materia Medica Research Institute, and Academician Professor Atta-ur-Rahman One Belt One Road Traditional Chinese Medicine Research Center.

These agreements seek to precede science and technology through bold and collaborative research and education, while addressing challenges of national, regional, and global significance associated with chemical and biological sciences, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof.

Iqbal Choudhary said that ICCBS and two leading Chinese institutions intended to work together for their mutual benefit in the field of biological and chemical sciences.

He opined that this agreement aimed to promote scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

He said that ICCBS University of Karachi was one of the countrys most eminent centers of excellence.

This international center is considered the top one of the finest academic research establishments of chemical and biological sciences in the developing world, he maintained.

The Chinese officials, on the occasion, congratulated Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman and Prof. Iqbal Choudhary for introducing the world-class research facilities at the international center.

Chinese officials also visited the various state-of-the-art laboratories setup in CBSCR, the Jamil-ur- Rahman Center for Genome Research, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research.

As per MoUs, it was agreed that exchange of research staff and facilities will take place between both the institutions.

The areas of cooperation include joint supervision of graduate students, including Masters and Ph.D. students and researchers in the areas of chemistry, biology, biotechnology, molecular medicine, pharmacology, and natural and life sciences.