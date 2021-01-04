(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) and Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), the country's top academic institutions, have launched programs to select new members this year The CAS plans to enroll up to 73 new members, including seven from the emerging, interdisciplinary subjects and mathematics, and six from the national defense and security areas, according to the CAS website Monday.

The emerging and interdisciplinary subjects this year refer to mathematical geophysics, chemical biology, life sciences and chemistry, environmental science, information and bio-medicine, and energy science.

The CAE announced it would select up to 88 new members.

It released a statement emphasizing the nomination of experts, including those who have been working in remote western China for years, in front-line engineering science and in private enterprises.

The two institutions have also started programs on foreign member selection this year. The CAS urged more focus on candidates from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The selection process of new members will have several rounds of appraisals. Candidates will be recommended by academicians and organizations.

Membership of the CAS and CAE is China's highest academic title in science, engineering, and it is a lifelong honor. New members are selected every two years.