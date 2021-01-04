UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Top Academic Institutions To Select New Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:31 PM

China's top academic institutions to select new members

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), the country's top academic institutions, have launched programs to select new members this year The CAS plans to enroll up to 73 new members, including seven from the emerging, interdisciplinary subjects and mathematics, and six from the national defense and security areas, according to the CAS website Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) and Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), the country's top academic institutions, have launched programs to select new members this year The CAS plans to enroll up to 73 new members, including seven from the emerging, interdisciplinary subjects and mathematics, and six from the national defense and security areas, according to the CAS website Monday.

The emerging and interdisciplinary subjects this year refer to mathematical geophysics, chemical biology, life sciences and chemistry, environmental science, information and bio-medicine, and energy science.

The CAE announced it would select up to 88 new members.

It released a statement emphasizing the nomination of experts, including those who have been working in remote western China for years, in front-line engineering science and in private enterprises.

The two institutions have also started programs on foreign member selection this year. The CAS urged more focus on candidates from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The selection process of new members will have several rounds of appraisals. Candidates will be recommended by academicians and organizations.

Membership of the CAS and CAE is China's highest academic title in science, engineering, and it is a lifelong honor. New members are selected every two years.

Related Topics

China Road From Top

Recent Stories

Date of online admission in SALU extends

2 minutes ago

Terracotta Warriors see over 35,000 visitors durin ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's electricity consumption in 2020 up 0.14%

2 minutes ago

Singapore's economy contracted 5.8% in 2020: Minis ..

2 minutes ago

Traffic system to be reformed on modern scientific ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Cooperate With Next US Administrat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.