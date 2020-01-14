Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

The Agriculture Commissioner, Embassy of People`s Republic of China Dr Gu Wenliang visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani at City Campus Lahore on Monday. Meanwhile a detailed meeting of the Chinese delegation was held with UVAS senior faculty members and agriculture stakeholders came from public private sector

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) The Agriculture Commissioner, Embassy of People`s Republic of China Dr Gu Wenliang visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani at City Campus Lahore on Monday. Meanwhile a detailed meeting of the Chinese delegation was held with UVAS senior faculty members and agriculture stakeholders came from public private sector.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani along with Dr Gu Wenliangco-chaired the meeting and soughtissues, suggestions, collaborative areas and technical inputsfrom stakeholders for the uplift of livestock and agriculture sectors.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that UVAS have strong liaison with private sector and working closely with poultry, dairy industries and Livestock farming community by using its knowledge, research and train manpower to solve different issues of industries and farming community. He emphasized that some immediate measures are needed to overcome current hurdles in meat export to Chinawhich isa big market and it can only possible through out of box approach.

An open discussion was held and all the participants put forward various suggestions for development livestock and agriculture sector in Pakistan.

Members of meeting call to enhance collaboration with China for working togetherto curb the impediments/issues involved in livestock and agriculture sector. They recommended togetherworking with Chinese experts would be beneficial for both Livestock and agriculture sector of Pakistan and through this collaboration best practices and knowledgelearn fromChinese experts related to control of Foot and Mouth (FMD) deadly disease of livestock and also to enhance agriculture fruits and vegetables production. The participants suggested UVAS has strength of business students and faculty in business schoolwith research expertise and they can be used for studying marketing trends and consumer perceptions in perspective of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) development.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed Chinese delegation on UVAS history, campuses, faculties, labs, academic, research and development projects, 24/7 clinical services, various farmers, butchers & dairy training programmes, national & international collaborations, industry linkages and ongoing projects.

