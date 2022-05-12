Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research Institute & Royal Cell Biotechnology paid visits at UVAS

Six-member Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research Institute China and Royal Cell Biotechnology China/Pakistan led by Director and Professor Jinghua Shang visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Thursday called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here in City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022) Six-member Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research Institute China and Royal Cell Biotechnology China/Pakistan led by Director and Professor Jinghua Shang visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Thursday called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here in City Campus.

Meanwhile a detailed meeting was held in syndicate room with Chinese delegation. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting while Chairman Department of Theriogenology Prof Dr Amjad Riaz and Prof Dr Rizwan Yousaf, other members of the Chinese delegation Prof Guangsheng Qin, Prof of Ovum Pick up Unit Mr Jian Huang, Director Qin JunJie from Guangxi Buffalo Research Institute China and Admin Officer Mr Zhou Jian and Technical Manager Qaiser Shahzad from Royal Cell Biotechnology China/Pakistan were present.

During meeting they discussed the areas of collaboration for the learning and training of students and faculty members regarding buffalo reproduction latest technology to boost production of Pakistani local breed by adoption of new technology ovum pick up, dairy animal breeding & genetics improvement, feeding and nutrition and embryos transfer technology, sharing knew knowledge, experiences with each other.

The Chinese delegation willing to collaborate with UVAS in buffalo research for the learning of professional skills, train human resource and exchange scientists.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on UVAS academic and research projects and national and international collaborations and history of university through UVAS video documentary. He said Pakistan is blessed with best breeds of buffalo and joint venture between China and Pakistan is the key way to boost buffalo production. He said in future with the help of Chinese experts we need to set our new targets for the further improvement of buffalo breed.

Prof Dr Amjad Riaz said that main objectives of this collaboration were to impart technical training of UVAS students regarding the latest research, knowledge, dairy science and buffalo reproduction technology. He also suggested to started short term training programs for professionally skills enhancement of UVAS students in collaboration with Guangxi Buffalo Research Institute China in future.