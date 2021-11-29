UrduPoint.com

Chinese Language Dept Organises "China Culture Day" At NUML

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:19 PM

Chinese Language dept organises "China Culture Day" at NUML

The department of Chinese language and literature, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Monday organised "China Culture Day" under the supervision of Dean (FoL) and HoD Chinese

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The department of Chinese language and literature, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Monday organised "China Culture Day" under the supervision of Dean (FoL) and HoD Chinese.

The event was comprised of different cultural performances including Chinese songs, Tea culture, Chopsticks competition, Flute, Dragon show, Ribbon show, Tongue twisters etc.

The Dean FoL highlighted the deep rooted Pak-China relations, its rich and ancient history and the future prospects.

She talked about Mao Zedong inspiring Nation making theory and the existing enduring, promoting and co-curricular friendly organisational behaviour towards the organisation development.

All the students and faculty members of the department participated and made the occasion successful and memorable.It was applauded by the guests and audience.

Related Topics

China Mao Tongue National University Event

Recent Stories

Increased imports despite sharp fall in rupee valu ..

Increased imports despite sharp fall in rupee value astonishing: Mian Zahid Huss ..

12 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al- ..

OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

12 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons 34 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s ..

UAQ Ruler pardons 34 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

20 minutes ago
 PCB calls meeting to discuss travel plans amid fea ..

PCB calls meeting to discuss travel plans amid fears of Omicron

26 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Inaugurates Maker Lab at the National ..

U.S. Embassy Inaugurates Maker Lab at the National Library of Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Winter Olympic hopeful Sapporo slashes budget amid ..

Winter Olympic hopeful Sapporo slashes budget amid backlash

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.