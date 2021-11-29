Chinese Language dept organises "China Culture Day" at NUML

The department of Chinese language and literature, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Monday organised "China Culture Day" under the supervision of Dean (FoL) and HoD Chinese

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The department of Chinese language and literature, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Monday organised "China Culture Day" under the supervision of Dean (FoL) and HoD Chinese.

The event was comprised of different cultural performances including Chinese songs, Tea culture, Chopsticks competition, Flute, Dragon show, Ribbon show, Tongue twisters etc.

The Dean FoL highlighted the deep rooted Pak-China relations, its rich and ancient history and the future prospects.

She talked about Mao Zedong inspiring Nation making theory and the existing enduring, promoting and co-curricular friendly organisational behaviour towards the organisation development.

All the students and faculty members of the department participated and made the occasion successful and memorable.It was applauded by the guests and audience.