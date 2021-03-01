UrduPoint.com
Chinese Political Academy Begins Spring Semester

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021

Chinese political academy begins spring semester

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Central Institute of Socialism (CIS), a political academy for non-communist parties and people without party affiliation, held the opening ceremony of its spring semester on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hao Mingjin, president of the CIS, called on the students to improve their political judgment, understanding and execution during their study.

Pan Yue, deputy head of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, encouraged the students to earnestly study and implement the Party's rules on the united front work and give better play to the role of a united front.

First founded in 1956, the CIS also offers Chinese cultural education to people from ethnic and religious circles, new social groups, as well as the private sector.

