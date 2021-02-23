Chinese students to welcome normal spring semester after epidemic disruption

Chinese students will enjoy a return to normal school life after their last spring semester was disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Ministry of Education

To minimize the risk of any potential cross-infection, the ministry asked schools to stagger the return of students at a press conference held on Tuesday.

Key locations and groups will be targeted for COVID-19 tests and key venues should be disinfected on a regular basis, the ministry said.