Chinese Technology Giant Delegation Visits National University Of Sciences & Technology

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), a Chinese tech giant visited National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) to formalise research collaboration in the cutting-edge areas of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analysis and Robotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), a Chinese tech giant visited National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) to formalise research collaboration in the cutting-edge areas of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analysis and Robotics.

A 23- member delegation led by its chairman Xiong Qunli would initiate a joint Academic Forum to co-produce research journals and academic publications, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST highlighted some of the meritorious achievements of NUST and shared his vision for the university besides inviting the chairman of Chinese tech giant to establish CETC Innovation Centre at National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) which would be operationalised in July this year.

The Park had the mandate to host leading technology companies to promote research and innovation aimed towards building the knowledge economy.

Earlier, the delegation was conducted to National Centre of Artificial Intelligent (NCAI), one of the two National Centres of Excellence awarded to NUST by the Government of Pakistan, after a rigorous competition amongst the higher education institutions of the country.

Chairman CETC extolled NUST for its merits and achievements and wished to strengthen bilateral collaboration in areas of mutual interest. He further stressed the need for innovation-led development initiatives that hold promise for improving the quality of life.

