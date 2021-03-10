UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Universities Lead In Latest THE Emerging Economies University Rankings

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:49 PM

Chinese universities lead in latest THE emerging economies university rankings

Chinese universities dominate Times Higher Education (THE)'s 2021 Emerging Economies University Rankings as China becomes the first country or region to secure all the top five places, according to the THE

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese universities dominate Times Higher Education (THE)'s 2021 Emerging Economies University Rankings as China becomes the first country or region to secure all the top five places, according to the THE.

China's Fudan University (4th) and Shanghai Jiao Tong University (5th) both climb up in the university ranking to join Tsinghua University (1st), Peking University (2nd) and Zhejiang University (3rd). Tsinghua retains the top position in the ranking for the third year in a row.University of Science and Technology of China (7th) and Nanjing University (9th) are Chinese mainland's other two representatives in the top 10.

Chinese mainland also sets a record of taking up as many as 12 places in the top 20, as the Southern University of Science and Technology (14th) climbs up impressive 16 places in the ranking from last year, with Beijing Normal University (17th) and Tongji University (20th) both newly joining the top 20.

According to the THE, universities from emerging economies are improving at a much faster rate than those around the rest of the world who are ranked in the THE World University Rankings, while China is leading the way. In total, 91 universities from Chinese mainland qualify for the 2021 Emerging Economies University Rankings.

The result of the competitive THE rankings is a testament to the success of China's investment in its higher education sector, said THE's Chief Knowledge Officer Phil Baty.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a number of changes for higher education, with many turning to online learning and teaching, and fewer students travelling internationally. We are looking forward to seeing how universities from emerging economies position themselves in the upcoming year, and the opportunities they offer both internally and on a global scale," he said.

Related Topics

World Technology Education China Nanjing Beijing Shanghai All From Top

Recent Stories

Defending champion Simmonds and Swiss legend Ryf s ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.38 a barrel T ..

6 minutes ago

Govt launches COVID-19 vaccination of senior citiz ..

59 seconds ago

PNCA to organize five days long "Youth Drama Festi ..

1 minute ago

Eight COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals ..

1 minute ago

13 centers set-up in Multan division for vaccinati ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.