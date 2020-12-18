UrduPoint.com
Christmas Cake-cutting Ceremony At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:42 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Pastor Jawaid Younas, Deans, Directors, faculty members and a number of Christian employees of the UVAS attended the function.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Nasim congratulated the Christian employees on celebrating Christmas.

He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and lauded their contribution to the uplift of UVAS. He advised them to strictly follow corona pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb Covid-19 and pray for those who are affected with corona virus.

Prof Nasim also lauded Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub’s services during Covid-19 and acknowledged the services of Non-Teaching Staff Association President the late Muhammad Arif for the welfare of UVAS supporting staff.

