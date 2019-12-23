UrduPoint.com
Christmas Cake-cutting Ceremony At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:57 PM

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 23nd December, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Pastor Jawaid Tara, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Jawaid Younas, and many Christian employees of the UVAS attended the function.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Rabbani congratulated the Christian employees on celebrating the Christmas. He stressed on equality and UVAS having much respect of its Christian employees and lauded their working performance for the uplift of university he added.

