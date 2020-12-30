Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at KMU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur Wednesday cut a Christmas cake with the Christian community of the university.

The cake-cutting ceremony was held in the committee room of the Vice Chancellor's secretariat. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq was the chief guest, as well as heads of various departments were also present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, addressing the Christmas cake cutting ceremony, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that according to the words of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all citizens of different religions and communities living in Pakistan are Pakistanis. There is no difference between citizen of Pakistan on the basis of religion and belief.

He said that the role played by the minority community in the development of Pakistan during the last 73 years is remarkable.

He said that the minority community in KMU has equal opportunities for education and employment in all fields and we have decided to allocate reserved seats for the minority community in all sectors, including admissions, with the approval of relevant forums, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

The vice chancellor directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible. Later on, he cut a Christmas cake along with the Christian community and wished them Merry Christmas.