Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th December, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Principal from Full Gospel Assemblies (FGA) Pastor Tariq Waris, Pastor Jawaid Younas, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dr Shahan Azeem and a large number of Christian employees of the UVAS attended the function.



Addressing the ceremony, Prof Nasim Ahamad congratulated the Christian employees on celebrating Christmas.

He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and their contribution for UVAS. He said UVAS allocated the seat for minority children in each undergraduate degree programme.

He said it is the best tradition in UVAS to celebrate Christmas ceremony every year since last two decades. He stressed on the equality and promoting harmony among all the employees of UVAS and said that UVAS ensures equal respect and rights to all its employees belong to any religion.

He said thirty of foreign students from different countries and from different religions happily attaining education in UVAS.