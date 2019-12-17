(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Around one hundred twenty Christian employees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Tuesday celebrated Christmas Day, paying rich tributes to Hazrat Esa (AS) for his message of love to humanity.

The Day was marked with cutting a cake. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated the christian community on their religious day, wishing them a happy life. He assured them that their welfare will remain his top-priority.

Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that�constitution of�Pakistan�guarantees freedom of religion to all the citizens of�Pakistan. The�minorities�are free to practice their religion as per their belief.

He further said�that islam is a religion of peace that teaches tolerance, peace, justice, equality and welfare of humanity without any prejudice.

�Islam always stands for the human dignity, safety of humanity and global peace for the humanity without discrimination of religions or civilisations.

The function was jointly arranged by the University's Project Directorate and Employees Welfare Association.

Those also present on the occasion included Registrar, Dr. Muhammad Zaighum Qadeer, Additional Registrar, Bibi Yasim, Prof. Dr. Naghama Rashid, Project Director, Sharif Ullah and President EWA, Sher Asif Sati.

Pastor Zahid Iqbal and Pastor Manwar were also present at cake-cutting ceremony. They paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Esa (AS) for his message of love to humanity.