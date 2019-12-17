UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christmas's Day Celebrated At Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Christmas's day celebrated at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Around one hundred twenty Christian employees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Tuesday celebrated Christmas Day, paying rich tributes to Hazrat Esa (AS) for his message of love to humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Around one hundred twenty Christian employees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Tuesday celebrated Christmas Day, paying rich tributes to Hazrat Esa (AS) for his message of love to humanity.

The Day was marked with cutting a cake. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated the christian community on their religious day, wishing them a happy life. He assured them that their welfare will remain his top-priority.

Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that�constitution of�Pakistan�guarantees freedom of religion to all the citizens of�Pakistan. The�minorities�are free to practice their religion as per their belief.

He further said�that islam is a religion of peace that teaches tolerance, peace, justice, equality and welfare of humanity without any prejudice.

�Islam always stands for the human dignity, safety of humanity and global peace for the humanity without discrimination of religions or civilisations.

The function was jointly arranged by the University's Project Directorate and Employees Welfare Association.

Those also present on the occasion included Registrar, Dr. Muhammad Zaighum Qadeer, Additional Registrar, Bibi Yasim, Prof. Dr. Naghama Rashid, Project Director, Sharif Ullah and President EWA, Sher Asif Sati.

Pastor Zahid Iqbal and Pastor Manwar were also present at cake-cutting ceremony. They paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Esa (AS) for his message of love to humanity.

Related Topics

Christian Community Christmas Rashid Allama Iqbal Open University Christian All Love

Recent Stories

Emirates appoints new Vice President for Pakistan

21 seconds ago

Al-Othaimeen calls for cultural vision to challeng ..

27 seconds ago

High Performance camp for 10 players commences at ..

8 minutes ago

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament futsal ..

16 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens in interbank

1 minute ago

APML rejects decision against Musharraf, calls it ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.