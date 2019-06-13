Civil society, citizens alliance reposes full confidence on Prof. Fateh Muhammad Burfat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The leaders of civil society and citizen alliance of Jamshoro and Kotri while reposing full confidence in the dynamic leadership of Vice Chancellor University of Sindh , Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, have expressed hope that the university would show progress during his tenure.

They also hoped that new avenues of success as it has done with the development and progress in the last two years after the reforms were introduced and implemented and warned the anti-university elements of staying away from hatching the conspiracies to tarnish the image of the alma mater and defame the name and fame of vice chancellor otherwise they would move to court against conspirators.

They stated this while speaking at a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who called upon him to express their solidarity.

Led by Roshan Birhmani, Sharif Abro and Sagar Almani, the 16-member delegation of civil society and citizen alliance consisted of Comrade Soomar Jamali, Irfan Burfat, Abdul Nabi Birhmani, Mushtaque Chandio, Bahar Bothrai, Zulfiqar Mirani, Khawasti Khan Brohi, Haji Khan Gopang, Altaf Hussain Khoso, Danish Manzoor Thaheem, Muhammad Ramzan Khushk, Haji Wahid Bux Bhalai decorated the vice chancellor with Sindhi ajrak and garlands and congratulated him on his reinstatement as Vice Chancellor University of Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Roshan Birhmani said that Dr Burfat had been making efforts to bring SU at par with other developed varsities of Pakistan and was extremely sincere with the alma mater but he said he did not know as to why an earnest person was not acceptable to some elements hatching conspiracies against him.

He said University of Sindh was his own university as 32 thousand sons and daughters were getting higher education adding that nobody will be allowed to tarnish the image of the university for their petty and vested interests. "We are ready to respond forcefully if the leaders of any welfare associations resorted to levelling allegations against the vice chancellor; we are with him only because he has promoted merit, justice and impartiality on the campus", he said.

Talking on the reforms introduced by the vice chancellor during last two years, Birhmani said that Dr Burfat had renovated the roads of the university, made results- online, computerized admission system, developed research culture, ameliorated the plight of hostels and ensured plantation in a bid to make the varsity as "Green University".

Citizen Alliance leader Sagar Almani lauded the services of Dr Burfat and said that it was an illegal act of the secretary universities and boards and a deputy director of anti-corruption establishment to launch inquiries against a grade 22 vice chancellor after misguiding the SU chancellor and chief minister of Sindh.

The prestige, esteem and standing of the post of vice chancellor can never be compromised, he said and added that the world has developed to a great extent owing to respecting teachers and their leaders but the reason of our downfall in every field is only this that we do not respect our teachers, professors and vice chancellors.

He said that a delegation of Jamshoro and Kotri civil society and citizen alliance will soon call on the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and apprised him of the entire situation including those propagating and leveling allegations against the vice chancellor University of Sindh for their petty and personal interests.

Irfan Burfat said that the environment of girls' hostels had been made safe & sound and secure by the vice chancellor and the girl students were seeking the education in an excellent way adding that the sudden change of industrious vice chancellor will discourage all those vice chancellors who had been working on the pattern of Dr Burfat to bring their universities on the path of progress.

He said Dr Burfat was rendering his services to uplift the image of the university as per vision and mission of Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and it was also the dream of prevailing chief minister Sindh to standardize the education and research at SU which was being done on the campus in befitting manner.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Burfat on the occasion said that there was a great status of the post of vice chancellor across the world but in Sindh province everyone notices that how a grade 20 secretary and a grade 18 deputy director of anti-Corruption Establishment transgressed their limits and tried to defame a vice chancellor by illegally suspending him.

He said that both the officers misguided the Chancellor of Sindh University and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and took illegitimate action against him on the basis of mere allegations and unauthentic news published in the newspapers from time to time.

"The Chief Minister Sindh is respectable for me, I can never even think of having differences with him, whenever he ordered", he said and added that he will be complying it in no time.

He invited the leaders of civil society to investigate the allegations regarding recruitments, corruption and embezzlement in funds at their own and said that he will be ready for every kind of punishment, if found involved in such activities.

"I neither appointed any of my relatives at the university, nor did I remain involved in any corruption and the civil society activist can enquire about it from their own sources; baseless allegations will nip in the bud in the court of law," he said.