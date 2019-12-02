Class fifth Examination starts from December 14, 2019

Class fifth pre board examination under Islamabad Board of Education will start from December 14, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Class fifth pre board examination under Islamabad Board of Education will start from December 14, 2019.According to media reports, Chairman Examination board Maqbool Hussain Dar has said that it is only subsidiary institution for private schools network which is serving for private sector education since 1999.

Class fifth and eighth examination was arranged collectively before 2006 while pre board examinations were started in 2009 and Matric examination has also been added in this.Private education sector has served as milestone to achieve standard targets as well as numeric targets.According to Controller Elementary Examination Raja Mohammad Shaveiz that roll numbers slips were issued to all the male and female students.