UrduPoint.com

Class Rooms, Lab Of Public College Up-graded

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:17 PM

Class rooms, lab of public college up-graded

Commissioner has ordered to upgrade class rooms and laboratory of boys college and health unit respectively situated in Qadir Pur Ran here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner has ordered to upgrade class rooms and laboratory of boys college and health unit respectively situated in Qadir Pur Ran here.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan accompanied Dr Irshad Ahmad during the visit paid here Friday.

Commissioner reviewed facilities offered at the health centre and college as well to witness about whether it were provided to the visitors in proper way and adopting required mechanisms.

He talked with the college's students over taking both shots of corona vaccine as pre-cautionary measure to save their health from the pandemic.

He asked local health authorities to display banner outside of the center to show availability of medicine at the center.

Commissioner said aim of the visit was making improvement in productivity of cure as well standard of education in public educational institutions.

He said education and health were remained the top priority of incumbent government, adding that it wouldn't compromise to provide the best facilities in both of the public sectors.

Related Topics

Education Visit Cure From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveri ..

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

3 minutes ago
 Sarah Taylor eager to pick brain of Muhammad Rizwa ..

Sarah Taylor eager to pick brain of Muhammad Rizwan

18 minutes ago
 Distt Administration announces holiday on Dec 18 i ..

Distt Administration announces holiday on Dec 18 in Hangu

1 minute ago
 Properties of revenue tax defaulters to be blocked ..

Properties of revenue tax defaulters to be blocked: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian soldier killed as tensions with Moscow s ..

Ukrainian soldier killed as tensions with Moscow soar

1 minute ago
 District Quality Control Board meeting held

District Quality Control Board meeting held

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.