Class rooms, lab of public college up-graded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner has ordered to upgrade class rooms and laboratory of boys college and health unit respectively situated in Qadir Pur Ran here.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan accompanied Dr Irshad Ahmad during the visit paid here Friday.

Commissioner reviewed facilities offered at the health centre and college as well to witness about whether it were provided to the visitors in proper way and adopting required mechanisms.

He talked with the college's students over taking both shots of corona vaccine as pre-cautionary measure to save their health from the pandemic.

He asked local health authorities to display banner outside of the center to show availability of medicine at the center.

Commissioner said aim of the visit was making improvement in productivity of cure as well standard of education in public educational institutions.

He said education and health were remained the top priority of incumbent government, adding that it wouldn't compromise to provide the best facilities in both of the public sectors.