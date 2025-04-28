Open Menu

Classes For Competitive Exams Begin In PU

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Classes for competitive exams begin in PU

Punjab University Institute of Languages and Linguistics has announced starting preparatory classes for CSS, PMS and other competitive exams’ aspirants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab University Institute of Languages and Linguistics has announced starting preparatory classes for CSS, PMS and other competitive exams’ aspirants.

According to a spokesperson, the admission process is in progress and the classes will begin in the first week of May.

In the first phase the subjects of languages like English (essay & grammar and composition), Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, urdu, Sindhi, Pashto and Baluchi will be entertained.

The other compulsory and optional subjects of the competitive exams will be covered in the next phase. The program will continue for three months and the students will be provided with the best opportunities to prepare for their exams under the guidance of experienced university professors.

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstand ..

PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance

2 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in A ..

LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case

2 minutes ago
 Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for thre ..

Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m

11 minutes ago
 Classes for competitive exams begin in PU

Classes for competitive exams begin in PU

2 minutes ago
 APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empo ..

APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education

8 minutes ago
 Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tol ..

Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; m ..

Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari

8 minutes ago
 Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separ ..

Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions

8 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer ..

Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad

8 minutes ago
 Cotton cultivation guidelines issued for better yi ..

Cotton cultivation guidelines issued for better yield

8 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards PhD degrees

Punjab University awards PhD degrees

3 minutes ago
 Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment ..

Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 20

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education