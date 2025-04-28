Classes for competitive exams begin in PU

Punjab University Institute of Languages and Linguistics has announced starting preparatory classes for CSS, PMS and other competitive exams’ aspirants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab University Institute of Languages and Linguistics has announced starting preparatory classes for CSS, PMS and other competitive exams’ aspirants.

According to a spokesperson, the admission process is in progress and the classes will begin in the first week of May.

In the first phase the subjects of languages like English (essay & grammar and composition), Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, urdu, Sindhi, Pashto and Baluchi will be entertained.

The other compulsory and optional subjects of the competitive exams will be covered in the next phase. The program will continue for three months and the students will be provided with the best opportunities to prepare for their exams under the guidance of experienced university professors.