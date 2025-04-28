Classes For Competitive Exams Begin In PU
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 08:17 PM
Punjab University Institute of Languages and Linguistics has announced starting preparatory classes for CSS, PMS and other competitive exams’ aspirants
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab University Institute of Languages and Linguistics has announced starting preparatory classes for CSS, PMS and other competitive exams’ aspirants.
According to a spokesperson, the admission process is in progress and the classes will begin in the first week of May.
In the first phase the subjects of languages like English (essay & grammar and composition), Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, urdu, Sindhi, Pashto and Baluchi will be entertained.
The other compulsory and optional subjects of the competitive exams will be covered in the next phase. The program will continue for three months and the students will be provided with the best opportunities to prepare for their exams under the guidance of experienced university professors.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case
Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m
Classes for competitive exams begin in PU
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education
Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari
Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions
Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad
Cotton cultivation guidelines issued for better yield
Punjab University awards PhD degrees
Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 20
More Stories From Education
-
Classes for competitive exams begin in PU2 minutes ago
-
Punjab University awards PhD degrees3 minutes ago
-
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks MoU1 hour ago
-
Students urge authorities to help improve Jinnah Library1 day ago
-
Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered3 days ago
-
Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres3 days ago
-
Sargodha University, SCCI join hands for digital media training3 days ago
-
IIUI female student shot dead in hostel; hunt for assailant underway7 days ago
-
SAU and Capital Consultants Sign MoU to Boost Research and Innovation7 days ago
-
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university7 days ago
-
AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic resistant bacteria and plastic waste in aquatic en ..11 days ago
-
PU, Crop Defenders sign MoU to promote agricultural research11 days ago