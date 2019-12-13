UrduPoint.com
Classes In Govt Degree College For Special Education To Be Started From Next Months: Secretary Special Education

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:26 PM

The construction work of Government Degree College Sargodha for special children was being completed and classes would be started here from next month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The construction work of Government Degree College Sargodha for special children was being completed and classes would be started here from next month.

This was disclosed here Friday in a meeting chaired by the Secretary Special Education Javaid Iqbal Bukhari to review the performance of different departments.

The officials of special education department briefed the Secretary that Rs 25.6 million were being spent on construction of degree college, adding that 14 special educational departments were also working in the district.

They added that three new buses of worth Rs 65 million were being purchased to provide pick and drop service to the students while Rs 13 million funds have also been allocated for upgradation of the Special Education center Sahiwal.

Reviewing the reports of Overseas Pakistanis, the meeting informed that total 204 complaints were received in the district regarding issues being faced by overseas out of which 66 have been resolved, 65 disposed off and 18 cases were pending before the courts while allegations could not be proved in two complaints.

The secretary took notice of 64 pending complaints and asked the officials concerned to resolve all matters within a period of one month and submit a report to the Overseas Pakistani committee.

He said that all problems of overseas community should be resolved accordingly and action would be initiated against people creating hurdles in resolve of complaints.

