Classes in Mansehra Model School to start from October: Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial education Minister,Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said admissions in Mansehra Model School would start in October and advertisement for these admissions would be released in the current month.

He directed for renaming the school as Fatima Jinnah Public School and its affiliation with Abbottabad Public School with the same principal to look after the affairs of both schools.

On the post of vice principal for the school, he said a female aspirant would be given preference.For provision of needed facilities at the school,Sport Department, Elementary and Secondary Education and departments concerned would be contacted so as to provide all facilities at the school on an urgent basis.

He said admissions from seventh to ninth class would be made on 70% boarding and from October with 60 girls' students, the classes would start educational facilities.

The Minister also directed recruitment of staff for the school on an urgent basis and issuing advertisements for the posts during the current month. He said all recruitment would be made on contract basis by strictly following the merit criteria.

He said with the establishment of boarding school the girl students would have best educational facilities in their hometown.