Classes Of Spring Session-2023 To Start From Jan 25

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The classes of 1st semester, spring session-2023, shall commence from Wednesday (January 25).

It was learnt from a notification issued by the Registrar, University of Turbat here on Tuesday.

According to the notification, all students were instructed to attend their classes regularly to ensure 75% attendance for appearing in midterm and final-term examinations.

The students can deposit their first semester fee in one lump sum, or in two or four equal installments.

The computer generated fee slip can be collected from the admission cell of the University of Turbat.

