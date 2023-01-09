UrduPoint.com

Classes Resume In ICT School, Colleges After Winter Vacations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 06:38 PM

The public and private educational institutions in the federal capital territory reopened on Monday after the winter vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The public and private educational institutions in the federal capital territory reopened on Monday after the winter vacations.

The educational activities were suspended by the Federal Directorate of education (FDE) and Private Educational Institutions and Regulatory Authority (Peira) for two weeks due to harsh weather conditions in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training announced that schools and colleges under its ambit will observe winter vacation from December 24-31.

However, in view of the cold weather conditions, the authorities concerned had extended the winter break till January 08.

More Stories From Education

