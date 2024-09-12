Open Menu

Classes Start At DMC University Campus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Classes start at DMC university campus

Classes have started at Divisional Model College University campus here, according to a release issued on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Classes have started at Divisional Model College University campus here, according to a release issued on Thursday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed formally inaugurated the nursery class at the campus and inspected education facilities for small children by visiting classrooms.

She viewed the education pattern of initial education for children and urged teachers to focus on urdu, English and Math subjects.

The commissioner planted a sapling on campus and urged the administration for maximum plantation which is inevitable to cut pollution levels in the atmosphere.

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

FDA provides online payment facility to sports com ..

FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members

5 minutes ago
 IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops

IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops

14 seconds ago
 Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for liv ..

Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards

5 minutes ago
 SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD

SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD

15 seconds ago
 Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior ..

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..

17 seconds ago
 IMO Secretary General calls on PM

IMO Secretary General calls on PM

18 seconds ago
ADC visits girls high school to review educational ..

ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar

20 seconds ago
 Punjab Police strengthening provincial border chec ..

Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspe ..

Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive

5 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi takes action against sale of univer ..

Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP

5 minutes ago
 SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operati ..

SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operations, cargo service from KP

5 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, ..

Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, discusses bilateral relations

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Education