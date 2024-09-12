Classes Start At DMC University Campus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Classes have started at Divisional Model College University campus here, according to a release issued on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Classes have started at Divisional Model College University campus here, according to a release issued on Thursday.
Commissioner Silwat Saeed formally inaugurated the nursery class at the campus and inspected education facilities for small children by visiting classrooms.
She viewed the education pattern of initial education for children and urged teachers to focus on urdu, English and Math subjects.
The commissioner planted a sapling on campus and urged the administration for maximum plantation which is inevitable to cut pollution levels in the atmosphere.
