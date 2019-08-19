- Home
Classrooms To Be Constructed In 25 Schools Of Bahawalpur District With Rs 82 Million
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:32 PM
District Development Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Monday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed
The meeting reviewed the development project of constructing additional classrooms in schools being operated under the Punjab education Initiative Management Authority.
The meeting was told that additional classrooms will be constructed in 25 government schools with a cost of Rs 82 million. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Dr Saifullah Bhatti, Deputy Director Development Asmatullah and other concerned officers.