Classrooms to be constructed in 25 schools of Bahawalpur district with Rs 82 million

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :District Development Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Monday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed.

The meeting reviewed the development project of constructing additional classrooms in schools being operated under the Punjab education Initiative Management Authority.

The meeting was told that additional classrooms will be constructed in 25 government schools with a cost of Rs 82 million. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Dr Saifullah Bhatti, Deputy Director Development Asmatullah and other concerned officers.