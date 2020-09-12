Cleanliness major tool to eradicate dengue: BISE secretary

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Secretary Prof Muhammad Afzal Chaudhry has said cleanliness is most effective tool to eradicate dengue larvae

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad Secretary Prof Muhammad Afzal Chaudhry has said cleanliness is most effective tool to eradicate dengue larvae.

He was addressing an anti-dengue awareness seminar, held at BISE Complex here on Saturday. President Employees Welfare Association BISE, Public Relations Officer Taimoor Khan Lodhi, Estate Officer Rana Amjad Ali Khan, Director sports Roshan Zameer Kalaro, Research Investigator Rana Zulfiqar Ali Minhas and others were also present.

Prof Afzal said that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the BISE administration has launched a special cleanliness campaign so that all breeding sites for dengue larvae could be eradicated.

He said that the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding corona pandemic are also being implemented during the anti-dengue drive.

He said that all ways, rooms, corridors, gutters and lawns have been cleaned in addition to draining out stagnant water whereas regular spray would also be conducted on the BISE premises.

Earlier, an anti-dengue awareness walk was also arranged and the BISE secretary led it.