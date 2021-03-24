Closing of education institutions in notified districts extended to April 11

Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai on Wednesday said that closing of educational institutions in all notified districts extended to April 11, 2021, according to the guidelines of NCOC

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the KP Education Minister said all educational institutions, both private and public, would be closed till April 11 in the notified districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Swat, Malakand, Lower Dir and Buner.

He said educational activities have also been suspended in Buner due to increasing cases of corona. Thus, the districts where the number of corona cases will increase will also be closed immediately till April 11.

He said that this decision has been taken in view of the health of students and teachers. He said that the health of students and teachers is our top priority.

Shahram Khan Turki said that in all the districts where schools have been kept open, the administration has been strictly directed to strictly implement SOPs there.

He said that we are monitoring the educational institutions ourselves and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

To a question about board exams,he said that there will be exams this year and we pray that the situation will be under control till the exams.