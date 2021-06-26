CM congratulates Adul Wali Khan University on securing slot in national, international ranking of universities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa has congratulated Abdul Wali Khan University for securing a 2nd consecutive slot in both national and international rankings of universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa has congratulated Abdul Wali Khan University for securing a 2nd consecutive slot in both national and international rankings of universities.

In a statement he said that their journey from a budget deficit varsity to surplus and massive managerial improvements shows that how higher education in rising Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is continuously evolving.

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan has been ranked the first in Pakistan and 157th in the world in the recently released Times Higher Education Young University Rankings-2021.

A statement said the list includes the world's best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

The table is based on the same 13 performance indicators as the flagship the world university rankings , but the weightings have been adjusted to give less weight to reputation.

The universities are judged across all their core missions - teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available. The 2021 ranking includes 475 universities.,Vice-Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq said that the university is trying to improve teaching quality and also research culture. He said that the achievement indicates that our faculty is talented, dedicated and productive as teachers and researchers.