CM inaugurates Veterinary Academy at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th September, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar inaugurated a state-of-art Veterinary Academy at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore on Tuesday for the training and capacity building of veterinary professionals, faculty members and researchers.

Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Adviser to CM Punjab on Livestock Faisal Hayat Jabwana, Parliamentary Secretary on Livestock and Dairy Production Rana Shahbaz Ahmad, Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Capt. (Retd.) Saqib Zafar, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan and UVAS faculty, syndicate members and Livestock Department officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that although the livestock sector has been neglected in the past, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is striving for its development on scientific lines. He said that it’s the age of specialization and the Veterinary Academy would be very effective in the capacity building of our in-service veterinary professionals, faculty members and researchers. With the updated knowledge and skills, the veterinary professionals would work actively for the uplift of livestock and allied sectors and contribute to the national economic development. He said the UVAS efforts for enhancing livestock productivity are appreciable.

Presenting the welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the academic, research and community services of the university and said that UVAS is on the top among Pakstani universities in The Times Higher Education’s impact ranking.

He said that establishment of Biosafety Level 3 Laboratory is one of major achievements made by UVAS during the testing time of coronavirus.

About the Veterinary Academy, the Vice-Chancellor said it is first of its kind of facility for the professional training of faculty members and veterinary officers. “It is open to the industry related to poultry, dairy, meat, and pharmaceutical for trainings,” Prof Nasim said.

Minister Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak said that Livestock Department has been formulating farmers-friendly policies for their betterment of poor farming community. He said that UVAS is developing in a fast pace and has made a tremendous progress in academics, research and community services. He said that UVAS is working very closely with the dairy, livestock and poultry industries and the relevant industrialists have a strong liaison with this institution. He said that establishment of Veterinary Academy is one of the unique steps which would benefit in-service veterinary professional.

Secretary Livestock Saqib Zafar said that L&DD Department is equally focusing on the training of its staff and professionals and has allocated Rs 232 million for capacity building and training of human resource in Punjab. He also said Livestock department focusing on the enhancing of red meat export. He said Livestock Department Punjab is establishing disease free zone at south Punjab.

The CM also distributed appreciation certificates among UVAS team members who have been involved in COVID-19 testing under the leadership of Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Director Institute of Microbiology. Buzdar also gave away shields to former UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat NAseer Pasha, Dr HAsa Zaneb and others who have been involved in the building of the Veterinary Academy, Later the CM visited the UVAS Pet Centre and Veterinary academy.