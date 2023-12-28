CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Thursday, paid a visit to the North West School of Medicine, Peshawar and attended the 2nd Graduation Ceremony as the chief guest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Thursday, paid a visit to the North West school of Medicine, Peshawar and attended the 2nd Graduation Ceremony as the chief guest.

He distributed degrees/certificates amongst 148 graduates of MBBS and awarded gold medals to the position holders of the annual examinations of the 2017-22 session.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister congratulated the graduates, their teachers and parents for achieving such a significant milestone in their educational career.

"Today, we all are here not only to mark the end of an educational phase but to commence a new and practical chapter in the lives of these talented students who have, undoubtedly worked hard to reach this momentous day", he remarked and added that all these graduates are now going to start their professional career as skilled healthcare practitioners.

The chief minister urged them to embrace innovation, stay committed to further polish their professional capabilities, and most importantly, prioritize the wellbeing of people as the health of our community rests in their capable hands.

He hoped that the new graduates will carry forward the legacy of excellence established by the Northwest School of Medicine.

Touching upon the priorities of his government, the chief minister said that efforts are underway to increase the strength of healthcare practitioners in the province.

He said our future depends on well-educated and skilled youth, and it is imperative to align our young generation with the needs and requirements of the contemporary world.

The caretaker provincial government is working day and night on equipping the youth with market-based technical and crash courses to send them abroad for employment opportunities, he said.

Provincial Minister Masood Shah, Advisor for Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, faculty members and a large number of students and graduates attended the ceremony.