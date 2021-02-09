CM KP inaugurates sports gymnasium at Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated sports gymnasium and administration block at Bacha Khan Medical College in Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated sports gymnasium and administration block at Bacha Khan Medical College in Mardan district.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister of State, Ali Muhammad Khan, members provincial assembly and officials of the hospital.

The Chief Minister KP was briefed about salient features of these two projects and its positive role in smooth service delivery.