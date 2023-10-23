Open Menu

COAS Congratulates NUST Graduates At Convocation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2023 | 07:14 PM

COAS congratulates NUST graduates at convocation

The army chief emphasizes the importance of the graduates' role in identifying and analyzing the challenges that the country faces, encouraging them to apply their intellectual acumen to discover effective solutions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2023) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday extended his warm congratulations to the graduates of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) for their successful academic journey.

The army chief emphasized the importance of the graduates' role in identifying and analyzing the challenges that the country faces, encouraging them to apply their intellectual acumen to discover effective solutions.

General Syed Asim Munir, who serves as the Chairman of NUST's board of Governors and holds the position of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), was the esteemed chief guest at the "Master Convocation Ceremony," where he presented medals to students who had achieved academic distinction.

According to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the annual convocation week of NUST commenced at the university's main campus.

This event saw the awarding of degrees to Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD students, with over 3,500 graduates from various NUST schools receiving their degrees in seven core disciplines.

Addressing the graduates, COAS General Syed Asim Munir expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, their parents, and the faculty. He commended NUST for creating an environment conducive to quality education, one that nurtures brilliant minds ready to contribute to the nation.

General Syed Asim Munir stressed that education is not a choice but a necessity, highlighting that this moment marks the beginning of a new chapter in the graduates' lives, calling for a heightened sense of responsibility. He urged the graduates to manifest this newfound responsibility in their character and choices as they embark on their future endeavors.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony, the COAS was warmly received by the Rector of NUST.

Related Topics

Army Technology Education ISPR National University Event From

Recent Stories

Environmental media a cornerstone of more sustaina ..

Environmental media a cornerstone of more sustainable world: Experts

18 minutes ago
 Business Ideas Competition 2023 held at University ..

Business Ideas Competition 2023 held at University of Sargodha

41 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on transfer of assets, construction on ..

Ban imposed on transfer of assets, construction on Pak-China fertilizer land

41 minutes ago
 LESCO detects power theft at guest house

LESCO detects power theft at guest house

41 minutes ago
 Chinese investment to prove stimulant for Pakistan ..

Chinese investment to prove stimulant for Pakistan's economic growth: PM

40 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince announces eSports World Cup

Saudi Crown Prince announces eSports World Cup

51 minutes ago
Rs.401.5 mln fine imposed on 3136 electricity thie ..

Rs.401.5 mln fine imposed on 3136 electricity thieves, 3014 booked in 45 days: F ..

51 minutes ago
 Lahore chamber demands cut in power, gas tariffs

Lahore chamber demands cut in power, gas tariffs

51 minutes ago
 Gastro takes 60,000 lives per annum in Pakistan: E ..

Gastro takes 60,000 lives per annum in Pakistan: Experts

51 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Health Week at RHC Lal Sohanra

DC inaugurates Health Week at RHC Lal Sohanra

51 minutes ago
 Dubai private-school sector records highest-ever e ..

Dubai private-school sector records highest-ever enrolment in 2023-24 academic y ..

1 hour ago
 KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Advanced Pe ..

KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Advanced Petro Services for facility in K ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education