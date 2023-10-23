COAS congratulates NUST graduates at convocation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The army chief emphasizes the importance of the graduates' role in identifying and analyzing the challenges that the country faces, encouraging them to apply their intellectual acumen to discover effective solutions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2023) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday extended his warm congratulations to the graduates of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) for their successful academic journey.

General Syed Asim Munir, who serves as the Chairman of NUST's board of Governors and holds the position of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), was the esteemed chief guest at the "Master Convocation Ceremony," where he presented medals to students who had achieved academic distinction.

According to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the annual convocation week of NUST commenced at the university's main campus.

This event saw the awarding of degrees to Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD students, with over 3,500 graduates from various NUST schools receiving their degrees in seven core disciplines.

Addressing the graduates, COAS General Syed Asim Munir expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, their parents, and the faculty. He commended NUST for creating an environment conducive to quality education, one that nurtures brilliant minds ready to contribute to the nation.

General Syed Asim Munir stressed that education is not a choice but a necessity, highlighting that this moment marks the beginning of a new chapter in the graduates' lives, calling for a heightened sense of responsibility. He urged the graduates to manifest this newfound responsibility in their character and choices as they embark on their future endeavors.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony, the COAS was warmly received by the Rector of NUST.