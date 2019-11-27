COL approves Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) contents for launching of skilled-based plan

Commonwealth of Learning (COL) has approved the contents, developed by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for launching ICT Skilled-based courses

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Commonwealth of Learning (COL) has approved the contents, developed by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for launching ICT Skilled-based courses.The contents were discussed and shared by COL with the participation of six open universities of Asia and Africa.

These Universities were Open University of Malaysia, Open University of Tanzania, Indra Ghandi National Open University, National Open University of Nigeria, Open University of Sri Lanka, besides the AIOU.In line with the COL's plan, each university separately compiled and developed Open education Resources for ICT Skilled based courses.

AIOU developed two courses in web development which are now available on COL oasis repository.

These courses are a role model on electronic content development as per International E-learning standards.The second aspect of the project was offering of Skilled-based courses by the respective Open University.

According to Dr. Moiz-Uddin Siddiqui, head of the University's Computer Science Department, AIOU is going to offer the certificate in web application development from Spring 2020.Initially the program will be introduced in Islamabad and Lahore regions through blended mood of learning.

It will help to develop skilled manpower in order to meet the needs of IT industry. It will also strengthen AIOU's pool of professional educational programs.The candidates having intermediate qualification will be eligible for taking admission in this program.