Collective efforts essential for quality of education: Deputy Commissioner Quetta

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Major (Retd) Aurangzaib Badeni on Thursday said all units of officials including private sectors would have to work together to promote education and to increase literacy because without education was impossible in development of society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Quetta Major (Retd) Aurangzaib Badeni on Thursday said all units of officials including private sectors would have to work together to promote education and to increase literacy because without education was impossible in development of society.

He stated this while talking to education officers during a meeting of district education. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Saqib Khan Kakar, District Education Officers and other seniors' officials attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said all possible measures would be taken to ensure attendance of teachers in educational institutions and to make functional closed schools, saying possible efforts could be made to address problems of schools being faced by them in respective areas.

"Strict action will also be taken against absent teachers in education institutions and attachments transfer posting will not be allowed without approval of the committee", he said.

He said it was vision of provincial government to ensure provision of education to each student because country and nation could not be achieved development of objective without education, saying we all should play their effective role to improve system of education in the areas.

Deputy Commissioner said he would visit government run educational institutions of Quetta to review their facilities including buildings in order to ensure provision of amenities for creating environmental of education for betterment of students.

"Those schools 'building have not legal documents of land which would be transferred to government property under legal processes", he said.

Deputy Commissioner directed concerned officials to compile data of all private and madarssas which would be submitted to committer till next meeting for further process, adding action would be taken against those who do not cooperate with survey teams.