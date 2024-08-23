Open Menu

Collective Efforts Imperative To Ensure Food Security: UAF VC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Collective efforts imperative to ensure food security: UAF VC

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that collective efforts are imperative to ensure food security in addition to fetching precious foreign exchange by addressing the challenges of agriculture sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that collective efforts are imperative to ensure food security in addition to fetching precious foreign exchange by addressing the challenges of agriculture sector.

Addressing the delegation of 7th Civil Services Training Programme of PMS Probationers of Training Management and Research Wing Services General Administration Coordination Department Government of Sindh, he said that the country imports the edible oil worth $2 billion. Hence, we should promote the oilseed crops in the country at maximum extent.

He expressed concern that in Islamabad, olive valley was developed and a huge amount of money was wasted because the olive is not used for cooking purpose but only on salad.

It is a medicinal plant and Islamabad’s environment is not suitable for cultivating of the said plant.

He said that developing agriculture on modern lines is the prerequisite to make the dream of agriculture uplift and farmers' prosperity come true.

He said that the UAF had introduced new varieties of soybeans which are being promoted among the farmers to get rid of its import and the University of Agriculture is determined for its promotion.

He said that the university has cultivated the soybean on land of 700 farmers and next year it will be stretched to land of 50,000 farmers.

He also called for joint efforts to address the problems of the farming community.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Exchange Import Agriculture Oil Money Government Billion University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

7 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

7 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Education