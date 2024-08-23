Collective Efforts Imperative To Ensure Food Security: UAF VC
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that collective efforts are imperative to ensure food security in addition to fetching precious foreign exchange by addressing the challenges of agriculture sector
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that collective efforts are imperative to ensure food security in addition to fetching precious foreign exchange by addressing the challenges of agriculture sector.
Addressing the delegation of 7th Civil Services Training Programme of PMS Probationers of Training Management and Research Wing Services General Administration Coordination Department Government of Sindh, he said that the country imports the edible oil worth $2 billion. Hence, we should promote the oilseed crops in the country at maximum extent.
He expressed concern that in Islamabad, olive valley was developed and a huge amount of money was wasted because the olive is not used for cooking purpose but only on salad.
It is a medicinal plant and Islamabad’s environment is not suitable for cultivating of the said plant.
He said that developing agriculture on modern lines is the prerequisite to make the dream of agriculture uplift and farmers' prosperity come true.
He said that the UAF had introduced new varieties of soybeans which are being promoted among the farmers to get rid of its import and the University of Agriculture is determined for its promotion.
He said that the university has cultivated the soybean on land of 700 farmers and next year it will be stretched to land of 50,000 farmers.
He also called for joint efforts to address the problems of the farming community.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Education
-
Federal Board announces Intermediate Part I&II results 20248 hours ago
-
Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees1 day ago
-
PU teachers disown elected body, condemns personal usage of ASA1 day ago
-
KU VC inaugurates drip irrigation system at Pharmacy Chowk2 days ago
-
Septuagenarian gets second PhD degree from BZU2 days ago
-
OCAS receives over 200,000 application for intermediate admissions3 days ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees3 days ago
-
AIOU opens admissions in matric, FA certificate courses3 days ago
-
Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees4 days ago
-
Sargodha University to receive Rs 100m for nurturing student business ideas7 days ago
-
PU declares 4-year BS programme results14 days ago
-
Punjab University sets up summer camp in China21 days ago