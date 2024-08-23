Collective efforts imperative to ensure food security: UAF VC

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that collective efforts are imperative to ensure food security in addition to fetching precious foreign exchange by addressing the challenges of agriculture sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that collective efforts are imperative to ensure food security in addition to fetching precious foreign exchange by addressing the challenges of agriculture sector.

Addressing the delegation of 7th Civil Services Training Programme of PMS Probationers of Training Management and Research Wing Services General Administration Coordination Department Government of Sindh, he said that the country imports the edible oil worth $2 billion. Hence, we should promote the oilseed crops in the country at maximum extent.

He expressed concern that in Islamabad, olive valley was developed and a huge amount of money was wasted because the olive is not used for cooking purpose but only on salad.

It is a medicinal plant and Islamabad’s environment is not suitable for cultivating of the said plant.

He said that developing agriculture on modern lines is the prerequisite to make the dream of agriculture uplift and farmers' prosperity come true.

He said that the UAF had introduced new varieties of soybeans which are being promoted among the farmers to get rid of its import and the University of Agriculture is determined for its promotion.

He said that the university has cultivated the soybean on land of 700 farmers and next year it will be stretched to land of 50,000 farmers.

He also called for joint efforts to address the problems of the farming community.