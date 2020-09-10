Collective efforts stressed to enroll out-of-school children

Speakers at a seminar on Thursday underlined the need for making collective efforts to enroll a whopping number of over 22 million out of school children for achieving socio-economic development of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Thursday underlined the need for making collective efforts to enroll a whopping number of over 22 million out of school children for achieving socio-economic development of the country.

Addressing a seminar arranged in connection with International Literacy Day by 'Alight Pakistan' at a local hotel here Thursday, Director Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim said that enrollment of over 22 million out-of-school (OOSC) children was the biggest challenge for the government and the civil society, communities and private sector must forge unity in their ranks to supplement government's efforts to overcome this daunting task, he added.

He said Pakistan had the world's second-highest number of the children who were not attending school and targeted efforts were needed to enroll this whopping number of out of school, Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim said, adding this biggest challenge for Pakistan was the enrollment of OOSC and majority of them are girls.

He said there was an urgent need to fill the policy gaps and overcome the constraints hindering the progress to achieve enrollment of the OOSC and uplift the education sector in the country.

He called upon the communities, civil society, private sector, donors and media to play their part and supplement government efforts to improve enrollment and reduce the dropout rate in the country.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shafiulllah Khan while speaking on the occasion appreciated Alight Pakistan's role in enrolling 816,329 OOSC during the last couple of years across 56 districts in the country.

He said, "together we can take concrete steps towards ensuring quality and to support government's priorities regarding out-of-school children and youth employment.""Quality education is one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is also a tool to help achieve other goals such as poverty eradication, decent work, and economic growth, reduce inequalities, improve health outcomes or gender equality," Shafiullah Khan added.

Seminar was attended by representatives from provincial education department, UN agencies, civil society organizations, INGOs and NGOs working in education sector.