College, school students to enjoy summer vacation from June 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced schedule of summer vacation for all educational institutions functioning under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) from June 10.

“The summer vacation will commence from June 10 and end on July 31, the ministry notification said.

The school and colleges working under the FDE will reopen on August 01, the ministry added.

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has also announced summer vacations in all the private institutions from June 10.

The private schools will observe summer vacations from June 10 to August 12.