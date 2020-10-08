Colleges admissions date extended to Oct.13

Sindh Education and Literacy Department on Thursday extended the last date for another five days to Oct 13 for admissions in First Year (XI) in the Government Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools in Karachi Region, under Sindh E-Centralized College Admissions Programme 2020-2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh education and Literacy Department on Thursday extended the last date for another five days to Oct 13 for admissions in First Year (XI) in the Government Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools in Karachi Region, under Sindh E-Centralized College Admissions Programme 2020-2021.

Director General Colleges of Karachi Region and Chairman SECCAP, Prof.Dr.Abdul Hameed Channar told that it was second extension in the last date for the submission of admission forms online, issuance and submission of manual placement forms for admissions in class XI in different groups to ensure that no eligible and desiring student is left out of this process.

He cautioned the students that no further extension would be made after Oct.13,2020.