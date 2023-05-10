Colleges, universities closed till May 12, board exams postponed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has closed all public sector colleges, universities and educational institutions except for medical institutions under its control till Friday, May 12, in the wake of prevailing security situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) has closed all public sector colleges, universities and educational institutions except for medical institutions under its control till Friday, May 12, in the wake of prevailing security situation in the province.

In continuation of the notification of May 9, issued here on Wednesday, the ongoing Secondary school Certificate (Matric) Part-I examination, scheduled for May 11 and 12 (Thursday and Friday) have also been cancelled, and will be rescheduled for a later date.