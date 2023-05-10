Colleges, Universities to remain closed on May 11 & 12

All public sector Colleges, Universities and all other educational institutions will remain closed here on May 11 & 12, Thursday and Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :All public sector Colleges, Universities and all other educational institutions will remain closed here on May 11 & 12, Thursday and Friday.

According to a notification issued by Secretary Higher education Department, Government of Punjab, in view of the prevailing security situation across Punjab, all public sector colleges, universities and all other educational institutions except medical colleges and universities under administrative control of Higher Education Department Punjab would remain closed on May 11 & 12, Thursday and Friday.

Furthermore, papers of secondary school first annual examination 2023 (Part-I) to be held on May 11 and 12 have been postponed till further orders.