"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Two-day event titled "Colours of Communication” organised by the Superior University’s Department of Mass Communication began, here on Tuesday.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including H.E. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Director General PEMRA Ikram Barkat, Senior Journalist Nasrullah Malik, Journalist Ajmal Jami and others.

The day featured enriching keynote address and three insightful panel discussions, where the distinguished speakers shared their expertise on media trends, challenges, and opportunities in the evolving communication landscape.

A captivating cultural performance added vibrancy to the event, showcasing the creative expression of communication through art. The guests were honoured with souvenirs as a token of appreciation for their valuable contributions and participation.

The day concluded with a visit to the student exhibition, where the guests admired the innovative and creative projects displayed by Superior University’s talented students. They commended the students’ dedication and hard work, recognising their potential to make meaningful contributions to the media industry.