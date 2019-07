Commerce colleges professors reshuffled

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday ordered postings and transfers of various associate professors of commerce colleges in public interest with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday ordered postings and transfers of various associate professors of commerce colleges in public interest with immediate effect.

Jehan Zeb (BS-18) Assistant Professor in Commerce Government College of Management Sciences Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Associate Professor Commerce in Government College of Management Sciences, Kohat, Muhammad Daud, Deputy Director Directorate General Commerce education and Management Sciences has been transferred and posted as Associate Professor Commerce Government College of Management Science Jallozai Nowshera.

Muhammad Idrees, Assistant Professor Commerce Government College of Management Sciences Balakot Mansehra has been posted as Associate Professor Commerce Government College of Management Sciences, Abbottabad, Fazal Ullah, Principal Government College of Management Sciences Kohat has been posted as Principal Government College of Management Sciences Swabi and Amjad Rafiq Director Commerce Education Directorate General CE&MS Peshawar has been posted as Principal Government College of Management Sciences Kohat.

Meanwhile Muhammad Amin (PMS BS-19) OSD Establishment Department has been posted as Member-III board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the vacant post.

It was notified by KP Establishment Department here Wednesday.