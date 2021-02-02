UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Advises Students To Follow Arfa Kareem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Faisalabad Saqib Mannan said on Tuesday that Arfa Kareem was a role model and students should follow her to bring laurel for Pakistan at global level.

Addressing a function at Faisalabad Arts Council to mark birth anniversary of Arfa Kareem, a world's youngest microsoft Certified Professional, he said that extraordinary intelligence of Arfa Kareem and her mastery of Information Technology had proved beyond any doubt that there was no lack of talent in Pakistan but there was dire need to polish the talent for bright future of the nation.

He said that Arfa Kareem was a name of passion and a philosophy which was imperative to achieve success in any field. He saluted the services of Arfa Kareem and said that divisional administration would continue its support for the development of Arfa Kareem foundation.

He also announced to publish a book, written on Arfa Kareem, in a large number and keep in all public libraries including educational institutions so that young generation could be aware about her historic achievement.

PTI leader Mian Azad Ahmed Kastro said that Arfa Kareem shined like bright stars on the pages of history due to her hard work, dedication and sincerity. He said, there was no shortage of talent in Pakistani students and now parents should provide full opportunities to their children to continue their education so that they could follow footsteps of Arfa Kareem.

Col (Retd) Amjad Kareem Randhawa said that her daughter Arfa Kareem touched the heights of fame at a young age. He said that Arfa was hero who raised his head with pride by performing a feat in her short life.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner launched a book written on Arfa Kareem and cut her birthday cake.

Arfa's mother Samina Amjad Kareem, brother Sarmad Kareem, Director Faisalabad Arts Council Zahid Iqbal, Curator Lyallpur Museum Mian Ateeq Ahmed, Assistant Directors Arts Council Amna Alam, Imran Raza,Waheed Khaliq Rame, couple of Faisalabad Mr and Mrs Nasir, Yaseen Kasana and others were alsopresent on the occasion.

