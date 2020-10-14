UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Annoyed Over Not Opening SSC Classes At Qasim Bela Girls School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:36 PM

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed annoyance over non commencement of SSC classes at government girls high school Qasim Bela during his surprise visit here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed annoyance over non commencement of SSC classes at government girls high school Qasim Bela during his surprise visit here on Wednesday.

He regretted over non commencement of classes in the school despite building department handed over the rooms to education department after construction.

Javed Akhtar said that hurdles in education process would not be tolerated. The students are our asset and providing facilities to them was our duty and no excuse in this regard would be tolerated, the commissioner said and added that students have already faced great academic loss due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He directed Chief Executive Officer Education Riaz Khan for starting the 9th and 10th classes in the school immediately.

He also directed to give the school, status of higher secondary by establishing extra rooms there.

Later, the commissioner also paid visit to government boys high school Qasim Bela.

