Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for the first annual Matric 2025 examination starting from March 4.

Presiding over a meeting to review the preparations for the exams, he directed the imposition of Section 144 and the installation of cameras within the limits of the examination centres and hall.

Amir directed that the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and concerned Divisional Heads should visit the examination centres within their respective jurisdiction and arrangements at the examination centres should be reviewed and the working of the invigilators must be checked.

Khattak said that examinations were a means of healthy competition among students and instilling a spirit of progress in them.

The district administration should fully support the education boards in conducting the examinations transparently and if any irregularity is reported anywhere, immediate action should be taken and an FIR should be registered against the concerned persons.

He further said that unauthorized absence from examination duty was not acceptable under any circumstances and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of negligence in this regard.

The commissioner said that providing a peaceful environment to the students was the priority of the government and each student should enter the examination room with the belief that the fruits of his hard work would not be stolen by anyone through dishonesty.

On the occasion, the Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE) Rawalpindi Muhammad Adnan Khan, briefed the meeting that as many as 120,024 candidates were appearing in the Matric first annual 2025 examination while 399 examination centres have been formed.

A control room has been set up in the division to monitor the examination affairs while there were 97 sensitive examination centres in the division.

“15 sensitive centres have been identified in Attock district, 17 Jhelum, 8 Chakwal, 11 Talagang, 9 Murree and 37 in Rawalpindi district, where additional staff and security will be deployed, "he added.