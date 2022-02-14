Commissioner inaugurates spring celebrations at SAU

Spring celebration began on Monday at Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tando Jam and Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon alongwith Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri inaugurated the ceremony by planting saplings at the varsity premises

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Spring celebration began on Monday at Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tando Jam and Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon alongwith Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri inaugurated the ceremony by planting saplings at the varsity premises.

The Agriculture University Tando Jam will plant 30,000 saplings during the tree planting campaign during spring season.

Addressing the function, Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon said that Sindh Agricultural University was providing agricultural research trained manpower in the country as well as in the province.

The Agriculture University is producing agricultural scientists for the country, the commissioner said, adding that trees and plants eliminate environmental pollution while flowers provide a pleasant environment for teachers and the students.

He assured the district administration's co-operation in projects for the university.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that there are innumerable employment opportunities for Agricultural University graduates.

Now times have changed so students have to study seriously, the vice chancellor said, adding that only 10 per cent students across the province study at the university.

He said that now the world was focusing on skills instead of degrees.

Assistant Commissioner Surhan Ejaz Abro, Deans Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Syed Shahabuddin Shah, Prof. Ismail Kanbhar, Registrar Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Qureshi, teachers and students were present on the occasion.