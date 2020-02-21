Commissioner Multan reviews SSC examinations arrangements

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq Friday ordered officials to extend cooperation with Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) for smooth conduct of SSC examinations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq Friday ordered officials to extend cooperation with Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) for smooth conduct of SSC examinations.

Chairing a video link meeting held in connection with secondary schools examination under BISE here, he reviewed the arrangements made by the board.

Chairperson BISE Dr Shamim Akhtar discussed problems and issues faced by the board in this connection and requested him to depute police at examination centres for transparent conduct of examinations.

The meeting was convened on the directions of secretary higher education which was attended by district education officials and others.

The Chairperson BISE briefed the secretary on the arrangements made by the board for smooth and transparent conduct of examination which was scheduled to be held from February 22.