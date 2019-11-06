UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Multan Visits Women University

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:38 PM

Commissioner Multan division, Iftikhar Sahu visited the Women University here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Iftikhar Sahu visited the Women University here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Director Development and Planning Waqas Khakwani, Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr Uzma Qureshi along with MPA Sabeen Gul, Registrar Khurram Shehzad, Treasurer Rehan Qadir and Project Director Asad Bhutta received the delegation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi thanked and welcomed the commissioner and his team for their visit.

A detailed discussion was held on Women University about its history, achievements and programs. The commissioner was briefed about the on-going and future projects at Women University Multan (Katchery campus).

Afterwards, Iftekhar Sahu visited student's hostels (Amna and Ayesha hostel). Dr. Malka Rani (Warden) along with hostel staff received the commissioner. She briefed the commissioner about accommodation and facilities provided to the students.

Iftikhar Sahu said the WUM was a hub of academic excellence for women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

He said the Punjab government released funds for completing various projects of Multan. He vowed to extend full cooperation and support for the development and strengthening of infrastructure of the university. He desired to put his best efforts in future growth of the Woman University.

